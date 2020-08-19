Trump Postpones Trade Talks With China, Says 'Don’t Want To Deal With Them Now'

US President Donald Trump on August 18 said that he postponed trade talks with China adding that he 'doesn't want to talk to them right now'. Trump was speaking to reporters on Tuesday in Yuma, Arizona, where he responded to one particular question regarding the trade deal with China, saying, "I postponed them." When asked if he was going to pull out of the trade deal, Trump responded by saying, "We’ll see. We’ll see what happens."

"I postponed talks with China. You know why? I don’t want to deal with them now. I don’t want to deal with them now. With what they did to this country and to the world, I don’t want to talk to China right now. Okay?" Trump said referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that the world is battling with, which experts believe originated from China's Wuhan province. Trump's comment comes months ahead of the upcoming presidential poll in the United States, where China has become one of the main issues for both parties.

Trump took the opportunity to attack his political rival, Joe Biden, as well. Trump said that if 'Sleepy Biden', that is what he calls Joe Biden for allegedly being low in energy, wins the presidential election he would sell the United States to China. "China would own the United States. They’d own it. They’d own every one of these people. They’d own this building. They’d own the United States — because Biden would give them everything for two reasons: Number one, he’s not smart; and number two, he’s weak. China would own our country."

US-China trade talks

The last phase of trade talks between the United States and China took place in January before the coronavirus pandemic became a world problem. Tensions between the two nations have escalated ever since the United States became one of the worst affected countries by the disease, prompting the Trump administration to attack the Communist state in order to blame it for spreading the disease and cover their own poor handling.

