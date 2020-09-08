Trump Sharpens Attack On Biden Ahead Of Polls, Says 'if He Wins, China Will Own' US

The United States President Donald Trump on September 7 slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and said that China will own America if he wins the November 3 election. While speaking to reporters, Trump pointed out that Biden supported two ‘most disastrous trade deals’ - China’s entry into the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Trump said, "Biden supported NAFTA and he supported China's entry into the World Trade Organisation--the two most disastrous deals in history. We are looking at the World Trade Organisation, they have been very nice to us and they are talking to us differently than they do because if they don't shape up, we will ship out”.

The US President further went on to slam China as well and said Beijing is ‘not playing by the rules’ in the WTO. Trump told the reporters that the reason why WTO is so bad is that China didn’t play by the rules. He added that as China is a ‘developing nation’ the rules were ‘easier’ for them. “They (China) had such a lower standard,” he said.

While he slammed Biden by saying that China will own the US under his administration, he went on to claim that under his own administration, America would become a manufacturing superpower ‘ending the reliance’ with China. He added that whether its decoupling or putting in massive tariffs, his administration is going to end the reliance on China.

Trump gives Biden a new nickname

Both the leaders have repeatedly offered duelling arguments over which candidate can keep the country safe. Recently, Trump took a shot at Biden by calling him ‘Joe Hiden’ and said that the former vice president has been ‘hiding’ in the basement of his Delaware home during the campaign adding he, on the other hand, is frequently travelling and campaigning.

He called out Biden for being a ‘low-energy’ candidate saying the last thing American needs right now is a ‘low-energy’ individual. Joe Biden has been Trump’s target a number of times. Trump had called Biden, "Sleepy Joe", "Slow Joe" for what he sees as being low on energy.

