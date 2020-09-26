Donald Trump Says US Election Winner Might Not Be Known For Months

US President Donald Trump on September 25 sharpened his attacks on mail-in-ballots as he said that Americans might have to wait for months to know the winner of the presidential poll. Trump, who has on several occasions expressed his dismay with the method of voting the United States will witness this November due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said that American citizens might not know the winner for months, calling mail balloting a "mess".

"It's very unlikely that you're going to hear a winner that night. I could be leading and then they'll just keep getting ballots, and ballots, and ballots, and ballots. Because now they're saying the ballots can come in late," Trump said during a rally in Newport, Virginia on Friday. Trump was referring to the recent court rulings, which allowed officials to count the ballots that arrive after the November 3 poll.

'Legal and safe'

The Republican leader last week said that the mail-in ballots could result in widespread fraud, even though millions of Americans have cast absentee ballots by mail for years without such problems. Trump posted that the November 3 election result "may never be accurately determined", which Twitter flagged with a warning label that redirected users to a curated page, ‘Voting by mail is legal and safe, experts and data confirm’.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) chief Louis DeJoy had last month, during a Senate hearing, told politicians that he would deliver ballots securely and in time during the election. The postmaster, who is a Republican businessman and a Trump donor, assured the Senate that the increase in quantity would not be a problem because the USPS handles more mails during Christmas and Mother's Day.

A large number of voters are expected to use the postal ballot in the presidential elections due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which the Trump administration has failed to contain. It is believed that GOP has been opposing mail-in ballots because more registered Democrats have requested for postal ballots than registered Republicans for the upcoming elections.

