YouTube Adds Information Panel For Mail-In Voting To Combat Disinformation Ahead Of Polls

In an initiative to ward off the disinformation surrounding the 2020 November US Presidential elections, YouTube on September 23 released videos related to the Mail-In Voting systems. In a new information panel, the video platform added a brief checklist that listed information pertaining to posts carrying the false information or the fake news. YouTube attempted to combat the fabricated posts related to the Covid-19 and landing on the moon. In a blog post, titled ‘Authoritative voting information on YouTube’, the platform wrote that with US elections only two months away, Youtube aimed to make helpful information available online

“We’re continuing to raise up authoritative voices and reduce harmful misinformation. One of the ways we do this is through our information panels, which provide relevant context alongside content,” the video platform wrote in the blog post.

Further, it added, that the information panel linked to the third-party sources that provided accurate and factually correct information related to the well-established topics. “We’re expanding this list of topics to include voting by mail. This means that under videos that discuss voting by mail, you’ll see an information panel directing you to authoritative information from the Bipartisan Policy Center, a bipartisan think tank,” it added.

YouTube will also launch two new YouTube Originals to spread helpful election-related information through innovative and creative ways. While a user types the “YouChoose 2020” an interactive voting special will take the viewer through the steps in the voting process using YouTube. Additionally, the “Kid Correspondent” is a four-part election special on YouTube and YouTube Kids that helps parents and families better understand and talk about civic engagement.

(Image Credit: YouTube/screenshot)

Read: Times Kanye West Stunned Twitterati With His Bizarre Tweets; Check Out

Read: Colby Covington Trolled For Being Closet LeBron James Fan After 2016 Tweet Surfaces Online

The platform would also provide the key moments ahead of the November 3 elections and reminders about registrations on YouTube and other social handles. The platform said that it would also be uploading information related to the Election Assistance Commission volunteering at the polls. A user would be able to “easily access” live coverage from authoritative sources during key election-related events, such as the debates, election night, and inauguration.

It’s #NationalVoterRegistrationDay in the U.S. Are you #VoteReady? Registering to vote can be simple and you can do it in the time it takes for your base coat to dry ðŸ’…



Learn more here: https://t.co/mkzYlxiL0z pic.twitter.com/HaSiClJ0N8 — YouTube (@YouTube) September 22, 2020

Election deadlines and requirements

While searching for a specific query, YouTube will pop up the information panel at the top of the page that directs its users to Google’s “how to register to vote” feature. This would contain useful information such as election deadlines and requirements vary by state. Upon entering specific queries like “how to vote”, the information panel would direct the user to the “how to vote” feature which consists of a tool that provides authoritative information on voting such as ID requirements, registration and voting deadlines, and guidance for different means of voting, like in person or mail. YouTube’s initiative comes as President Trump said at a press conference last week that the voting by mail was prone to fraud compared to in-person ballots, which was flagged by social media platforms as misinformation bearing no evidence.

Read: IOS 14 Pip Not Working With YouTube's Mobile Website In Safari Browser

Read: Twitter Restores Accounts After Mistakenly Suspending Them; Conspiracy Theories Abound