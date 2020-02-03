Trump Says 'US Has The Best Experts' Amid Coronavirus Dread

US President Donald Trump had recently announced that the US has the best experts to tackle Coronavirus. Trump was recently in New Jersey to campaign for the upcoming Presidential elections wherein he talked about the ongoing coronavirus dread. The deadly virus has killed nearly 361 people and infected around 17,000.

Trump, while signing a trade deal with China on Wednesday had said that the US is very much involved with the Chinese right now on limiting the viral infection, international media reported. He added that he had already discussed the issue with Chinese President Xii Jinping and is working very closely on it.

Just received a briefing on the Coronavirus in China from all of our GREAT agencies, who are also working closely with China. We will continue to monitor the ongoing developments. We have the best experts anywhere in the world, and they are on top of it 24/7! pic.twitter.com/rrtF1Stk78 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2020

Later on Wednesday, the US president tweeted photographs from a briefing on the virus he attended with administration officials in the situation room. Along with the pictures, he wrote that the US the best experts anywhere in the world and they are in the top of it 24/7. On Wednesday evening, the White House, in an email revealed, that the meeting included members of the task force which that will lead to US response to curb the virus. The 12 person team is chaired by Secretary of Health and Human Sevices Alex Azar and coordinated through National Security Council.

None of the 195 US citizens who were evacuated on a chartered flight from Wuhan to California has shown any symptoms of infection, a senior US health official said on Wednesday. The deadly coronavirus has reportedly killed 170 and infected over 7,700 till now. Nancy Messonnier from the centre of Disease Control and Prevention said all the evacuees have been assigned quarters a military base in California where they will remain in isolation on a voluntary basis for 72 hours. While talking to international media she said that all of them have agreed to remain on base.

All the passengers will undergo three days of testing and monitoring at the California military base to ensure there are no signs of the illness, US officials said on Wednesday. If any passengers decide they want to leave the base before full medical evaluations are completed, US officials would discuss their request. Officials could isolate any of those evacuated on a case-by-case basis if officials determine they need to do so.

