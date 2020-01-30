Sean Hannity Claimed 100,000 People Tried To Enter Trump Rally, But People Are Sceptical

Recently, Fox News host Sean Hannity in a tweet claimed that more than 100,000 people tried to gain entry into the Trump MAGA rally in New Jersey. But some social media users and people are sceptical about Hannity's claims because the Wildwood Convention Center where the convention was held only has a capacity of 7,000 people.

Unverifiable claims

The convention centre has the capacity of 7,000 people and 10,000 people at most, this is why people are sceptical about his exaggerated claims. Congressman Jeff Van Drew who represents New Jersey's 2nd district claimed that 100,000 tickets were requested for the event. But the congressmen did not provide any evidence and therefore the claims remain unverified.

MAGA TAKES JERSEY SHORE: Thousands Gather Before Massive Trump Rally in NJ, See EXCLUSIVE Photos https://t.co/xBiaqBDKNc — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 28, 2020

MAGA RALLY outside in New Jersey!!!!!!! What a CROWD!!!! pic.twitter.com/ckqSSQiHI1 — Wilfredo Díaz Rosado🌐🇺🇸🇵🇷🇮🇱 (@wilfredodiazPR) January 29, 2020



Local media that was there at the event reported that there were thousands of people outside the convention centre not tens and thousands of people.

Hannity told me the other night there was 100,000 people trying to get into the last rally!!! Which seems crazy considering the venue only holds 7,000 people and the town itself is 5,200 people. There must have maga hats and human fecal matter everywhere. — Trump bribed U🏗 (@6edCityofBrass) January 30, 2020

Sean Hannity is an American talk show host and political commentator. Hannity is the host of The Sean Hannity Show which is a nationally syndicated talk radio show and hosts the Hannity show. In the past, reports have accused Hannity of promoting conspiracy theories regarding Barack Obama's birthplace and the murder of Seth Rich, and falsehoods, including untrue accounts about Hillary Clinton's health.

Reports have suggested that after Trumps 2016 elections, Hannity has become a sort of conduit for his messaging and in the past criticised the media and attacking the special counsel inquiry.

(with inputs from agencies)