Trump Says US Won't Shut Down Again Despite Experts Warning About Second Wave Of COVID-19

United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the country would not go into lockdown in the case of a second coronavirus wave. He termed it as a very distinct possibility and added that the country is determined to ‘put out the fires.’

"People say that's a very distinct possibility. It's standard. We're not going to close the country. We're going to put out the fires," Trump told reporters during a tour of a Ford manufacturing plant in the state of Michigan.

The US President went on to say that a ‘permanent’ lockdown is not a strategy for a healthy country and added that the country was not meant to be shut down. According to Trump, a never-ending lockdown would invite a public health calamity. He said that it is crucial to have a functioning economy in order to protect the health of its people.

All 50 states in the US have announced plans to begin relaxing the restrictions imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus, by opening their economies at varying levels. Health experts have warned that a second wave of the deadly virus is likely to hit the country during fall or winter later this year.

US States Partially Reopened Despite Warnings

For the first time since the United States began implementing COVID-19 lockdown, all 50 states in the country have now partially reopened. According to an international media outlet, on May 20, Connecticut became the final state to begin lifting social distancing restrictions and allowing retail shops and restaurants to reopen doors to the public. Although states have now partially reopened, several health experts reportedly said that citizens remain at risk of catching the deadly virus.

As the US has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, Dr. Leana Wen, the former Baltimore City Health Commissioner reportedly said that the only thing that was keeping this very contagious virus in check was people keeping the physical distance. However, with lifting restrictions prematurely, experts warned that thousands of people may die. Furthermore, health officials also fear that easing the restrictions might also lead to a second spike in cases in parts of the country.

COVID-19 has infected over 1.5 million Americans and caused over 90,000 deaths. The death toll is expected to shoot up to 100,000 by the beginning of June, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

