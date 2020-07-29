Trump Says US May Supply COVID-19 Vaccine To Other Countries Once Ready

US President Donald Trump has said his country may provide a vaccine for novel coronavirus to other countries when it is ready. The American leader has previously expressed the possibility of a vaccine before the end of 2020. Speaking at a press briefing on July 28, Trump said that when they have a vaccine, it will be discharged and taken care of.

Speaking about disseminating it to other countries, he said “it will be a rapid process all over the country. Speaking further he said, "perhaps we’ll be supplying a lot of vaccines to other parts of the world as we do with ventilators and other things that we all of a sudden have become good at making”. The US which has reported 152,320 deaths so far due to the coronavirus has said that vaccine might be available by the end of 2020 or 2021.

Phase 3 of trial

On July 27, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said that the US scientists have begun phase three trial of the potential vaccine developed by biotech company Moderna. The NIH reportedly plans to conduct the trial at multiple US clinics with the participation of approximately 30,000 adult volunteers who are not affected by COVID-19.

This comes to Trump recently pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug was an effective treatment and challenging the credibility of the nation's leading infectious disease expert. Numerous studies, meanwhile, have shown that the drug, hydroxychloroquine, is not an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently withdrew an order that allowed the drug's use as an emergency treatment for COVID-19.

Image credits: AP

