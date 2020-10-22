Trump Says 'We're Going To Do Plenty' With China Over COVID-19 Outbreak If Gets Re-elected

US President Donald Trump said that he would “do plenty” with China if gets re-elected in the presidential elections, suggesting action against Beijing for coronavirus outbreak. Trump has repeatedly blamed China for the widespread infection in the United States which has claimed over 222,000 lives in the country so far.

"Well, we're going to do plenty with China. What they did to us is a disgrace," Trump said during a media appearance.

Trump has accused Beijing and the World Health Organisation (WHO) of not being transparent about the infectious nature of the disease and has shown reluctance to wear a face mask. During the interview aired by the Sinclair Broadcast Group, Trump was asked whether he considers wearing face masks as a means to curb the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

"You're sitting there with that mask because of China, OK? It's disgraceful. It's a total disgrace, but you will find out," Trump told the interviewer.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden frequently targets Trump for his handling of coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over thousands of lives in the worst-affected nation. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the United States has reported over 8.3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, followed by India and Brazil.

'Horrible situation'

Last week, Trump blamed China for the “horrible” coronavirus situation in the United States as Joe Biden intensified his attack on the Republican rival over the handling of COVID-19 outbreak. Addressing a re-election campaign rally in Iowa, Trump hit out at China’s ability to contain the virus inside the country but letting it spread in the rest of the world, including Europe and the United States.

“China stopped it from going into the rest of China but they did not stop it from coming out and going to Europe, the United States and the rest of the world," Trump told the rally where supporters were seen flouting social distancing norms.

(With ANI inputs)