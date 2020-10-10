Trump Set To Hold First In-person White House Event Since COVID-19 Diagnosis

Just four days after being discharged from the hospital, US President Donald Trump is set to hold an in-person event at the White House. According to CNN, the event, which marks the Republican leader’s first public engagement since he tested positive for COVID-19, would take place in the South Lawn. Hundreds of guests have been invited for the event which would see Trump addressing the guests from the balcony of the white house, CNN reported citing an official.

The announcement comes a day after White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump has completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 disease and is fit to “return to public engagements”.

In a public memo released earlier by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Dr Conley said, "Saturday will be day 10 since Trump’s diagnosis and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting. I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time.”

Read: Whitmer Says Trump Complicit After Plot Uncovered

Read: Razor Blades On Trump Sign In Michigan Slices Man's Fingers

Trump ready to hold campaign rallies

US President Donald Trump said that he would resume campaigning on October 10 in Florida, followed by another re-election rally in Pennsylvania the night after he received a green signal from the doctors that he can return to public engagements. In an interview with Fox News, Trump expressed his intent to hold these public rallies even as the detail of his COVID-19 negative diagnosis remains unclear.

Trump said that he was determined to return to his campaign trail now that he has made it out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following three-day hospitalisation and added that he was feeling “great”. Trump credited his wish to conduct a public rally to his “good health” as told the media that it’s “incredible what’s going on” and said feels good.

Read: Donald Trump Completes Therapy For COVID-19; Fit To Resume Public Events: Physician

Read: Pelosi Unveils 25th Amendment Bid, Questions Trump's Fitness

Image : AP