Donald Trump Completes Therapy For COVID-19; Fit To Resume Public Events: Physician

In a new update on October 8, White House physician Dr Sean Conley said that President Donald Trump has completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 disease and is fit to “return to public engagements”.

In a public memo released earlier by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Dr Conley said, "Saturday will be day 10 since Trump’s diagnosis and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting. I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time.”

READ | Trump Assures Americans Will Receive Free Regeneron Covid-19 Treatment Soon

Further, Conley said that Trump had completed the course of therapy for COVID-19 as prescribed by his team of physicians. He was administered polyclonal antibodies, antiviral drug remdesivir, and the steroid dexamethasone, and can safely return to duties as usual. The President has responded extremely well to the treatment, without evidence of his illness progressing or adverse therapeutic effects, the physician added.

A Thursday evening update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/vVxCYq9jwr — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 8, 2020

READ | Trump Has Been 'fever-free' For 4 Days, Hasn’t Shown Symptoms For Over 24 Hours: Physician

Trump ready to hold campaign rallies

US President Donald Trump said that he would resume campaigning on October 10 in Florida, followed by another re-election rally in Pennsylvania the night after he received a green signal from the doctors that he can return to public engagements. In an interview with US broadcaster Fox, Trump expressed the intentions of holding these public rallies even as the detail of his last coronavirus negative diagnosis remain unclear.

READ | Trump Hammered Online After Netizens Speculate Use Of Green Screen In Video Address

Trump said that he was determined to return to his campaign trail now that he has made it out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center post a three-day hospitalization feeling “great”. Trump credited his desire of conducting a public rally to his “good health,” as he told reporter Sean Hannity that he was going to try doing a rally because it’s “incredible what’s going on” and he feels so good.

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

READ | Trump Says It's 'blessing From God' That He Caught COVID-19, But Terms It 'China's Fault'