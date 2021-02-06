Trump Should Not Receive Intelligence Briefings Due To His 'erratic Behavior', Says Biden

US President Joe Biden on Friday, February 5 said that former president Donald Trump should not be given access to classified information in the form of the briefings due to his ‘erratic behaviour’ as this might add on to the risk of information being leaked. He said that he had decided to prevent Trump from receiving the briefings, which are given before former presidents travel abroad. Biden made his remarks during his interview with CBS, which came when Congress approved a budget that would pave the way for Biden to pass his $1.9tn Covid-19 relief bill.

Trump resigns

Recently, Trump resigned from the Screen Actors Guild award due to an ongoing disciplinary action. "Thank you,” the union wrote in a two-word reply, in a response to Trump’s resignation letter. "Who cares! I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice — to name just a few!" Trump wrote to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris in a letter, cited by his office, and Actor’s Guild.

Meanwhile, the 45th president of the US, in the bizarre letter, told Carteris, who cast as Andrea Zuckerman on the prominent show Beverly Hills, 90210, that he wasn’t even familiar with his work. “I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” Trump said, after the SAG-AFTRA board accused him of breaching the board’s terms and conditions post Capitol insurrection, which they believed, he incited. The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists had, in fact, threatened to scrap Trump’s membership. To this, in interaction with US news network FOX, Trump said: “Who Cares!”. Trump’s letter was addressed to the Disciplinary Committee, who, as he had mentioned in the letter, revoked his membership.

