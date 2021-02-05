'You're Even More Egregious': Trump Resigns From SAG-AFTRA, Guild Says 'Thank You'

Former US President Donald Trump Thursday resigned from the Screen Actors Guild award due to an ongoing disciplinary action. "Thank you,” the union wrote in a two-word reply, in a response to Trump’s resignation letter. "Who cares! I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice — to name just a few!" Trump wrote to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris in a letter, cited by his office, and Actor’s Guild.

Meanwhile, the 45th president of the US, in the bizarre letter, told Carteris, who cast as Andrea Zuckerman on the prominent show Beverly Hills, 90210, that he wasn’t even familiar with his work. “I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” Trump said, after the SAG-AFTRA board accused him of breaching the board’s terms and conditions post Capitol insurrection, which they believed, he incited. The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists had, in fact, threatened to scrap Trump’s membership. To this, in interaction with US news network FOX, Trump said: “Who Cares!”. Trump’s letter was addressed to Disciplinary Committee, who, as he had mentioned in the letter, revoked his membership.

"I no longer wish to be associated with your union," wrote Trump in a letter shared by the actors guild.

Trump calls television business 'dying platform'

The former President, in the document, hailed his contribution in the cable news television business, calling the broadcast medium “a dying platform until I got into politics”. Calling America's leading network CNN “fake news”, the ex-US president said that he has given many people jobs in networks like these, additionally citing MSDNC. “Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas,” Trump said, in the letter shared by the Screen Actors Guild.

“This letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation,” he further asserted. “Your disciplinary failures are even more egregious,” the former US president lashed out, in a scathing attack at the Guild. Last month, the guild had condemned Trump’s instigation among his pro-MAGA mob to disrupt US president Biden’s certification process. The SAG-AFTRA said in a statement that the then US President was running “a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members.”

