Trump Signs Order To Prioritise Americans For COVID Vaccine, Critics Say 'publicity Stunt'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to prioritise Americans for vaccines developed in the country or procured by the US government. Trump said that the policy is to ensure Americans have first access to free, safe, and effective COVID-19 vaccines developed in the country or purchased by the US government. However, critics argue that the order is a mere "publicity stunt" to take credit for the vaccine development because the scope of the policy remains unclear.

Read: US Lawmakers Support Defence Bill With Majority Needed To Override Trump's Veto Power

It remains under the cloud whether the President can enforce the Defence production Act through the executive order and force companies to provide vaccines to Americans first before other nations. Ironically, the United Kingdom on Tuesday became the first country in the world to deploy US firm Pfizer's vaccine outside a trial setting. The UK has started the vaccination drive in the country with Pfizer and BioNtech's mRNA-based vaccine.

"To ensure the health and safety of our citizens, to strengthen our economy, and to enhance the security of our Nation, we must ensure that Americans have priority access to COVID-19 vaccines developed in the United States or procured by the United States Government," the order read.

Read: Senate OKs Trump Pick For FCC, Adding Hurdle To Biden Plans

Pfizer seeks approval in the US

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which regulates medicines in the United States, is expected to approve Pfizer's vaccine in the coming days, following which it will be deployed across the country. The US government has an agreement with Pfizer under which the firm is obligated to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to the country, which would vaccinate 50 million people given the two-dose process of the drug.

Read: Trump Hails Vaccine 'miracle', With Millions Of Doses Soon

Earlier, it was reported that the Trump administration declined an offer made by Pfizer for additional doses of its vaccine. The report suggested that the decision could delay the procurement of the next batch of vaccines until June next year. However, an official from the administration dismissed the report saying that the government has agreements with five other companies and that there will be no shortage of doses for the American people.

Read: Donald Trump's Adviser Peter Navarro Broke Law By Criticising Biden: Watchdog

(Image Credit: AP)

