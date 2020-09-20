US Warns UN Member States Of 'consequences' After Re-imposing Sanctions On Iran

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on September 19 welcomed the restoration of all previously terminated United Nations sanctions on Iran and warned the Member States to fully implement those embargos or face "consequences". The sanctions are being re-imposed on Iran over its alleged non-compliance to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commitments.

Soon, we will announce a range of additional measures to strengthen enforcement of @UN sanctions on Iran. Our maximum pressure campaign on the Iranian regime will continue until it stops spreading chaos, violence, and bloodshed. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 20, 2020

"The Trump Administration has always understood that the greatest threat to peace in the Middle East comes from the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose violent efforts to spread revolution have killed thousands and upended the lives of millions of innocent people. Thus today, the United States welcomes the return of virtually all previously terminated UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror and anti-Semitism," Pompeo said in a press release on Saturday.

US sanctions on Iran

The sanctions came after the United States unsuccessfully moved to the United Nations to extend the arms embargo on Iran. The US was humiliated as it received only one vote in favour of its resolution as other members either abstained from voting or voted against it. In response, the US on August 20 triggered the snapback process under UN Security Council resolution (UNSCR) 2231, which became effective last night.

"In addition to the arms embargo, this includes restrictions such as the ban on Iran engaging in enrichment and reprocessing-related activities, the prohibition on ballistic missile testing and development by Iran, and sanctions on the transfer of nuclear- and missile-related technologies to Iran, among others," the release read.

The Trump administration used the same JCPOA, or the 2015 Nuclear Deal, that it had unilaterally withdrawn from in 2018 calling it "decaying and rotten". The United States withdrew from the deal despite the international community urging Washington not to do fearing the agreement would break.

"The United States expects all UN Member States to fully comply with their obligations to implement these measures. If UN Member States fail to fulfill their obligations to implement these sanctions, the United States is prepared to use our domestic authorities to impose consequences for those failures and ensure that Iran does not reap the benefits of UN-prohibited activity," Pompeo said in his statement.

