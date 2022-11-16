Trump Slams Biden's 'bad' Foreign Policies; Accuses China Of Interfering In US Elections

Former US president Donald Trump, who filed federal paperwork for the 2024 presidential run on Tuesday, despite soaring discontentment among Republicans, accused his successor Joe Biden of the "miserable condition" of America. He blamed the incumbent president for denying the domestic necessities and claimed Biden is giving more priority to other issues including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He mentioned Biden's "unprecedented assistance" to war-torn Ukraine and underscored how relations with other countries including Russia have deteriorated under the Biden administration.

Watch full speech of Trump here:

According to the former US President, he had managed inflation well during his tenure and added that the Biden administration has failed to control the soaring prices of energy. "In two years, the Biden administration has destroyed the US economy,” he said. "We will immediately take down inflation to one per cent if we come into power," he claimed. However, during his one-hour-long speech, he did not mention election fraud, as he claimed in his every public speech. Probably, this would be the first time when he forgot to mention the last election as the "biggest fraud".

Trump mocks Biden for his bad foreign policies

Later, during the speech, Trump mocked Joe Biden and accused him of falling asleep at global conferences. Biden is currently in Bali attending the G20 Summit. He claimed that the Russia-Ukraine war and losses in Afghanistan would not have occurred if he was still president. “Our enemies are speaking of us with scorn and laughter and derision,” he said. While referencing the “China virus” and “Islamic terrorism,” and maligning migrants crossing the southern border, Trump promised to unify the country. “We will defeat the radical left Democrats that are trying to destroy our country from within.” The former US president accused Biden of putting America in the last position and said he would bring it to the first position if he comes into power in the next presidential elections.

Trump decries Russia-Ukraine war and disaster in Afghanistan

He mentioned how countries are now discussing the threat of nuclear weapons. Trump said during his tenure, not even a single country had discussed such an attack on any other nation. He accused Joe Biden of leading America to the brink of nuclear war. He cited North Korea's back-to-back long-range missiles and claimed during his tenure no such actions had taken place. "North Korea had not launched a single long-ranging missile. That was due to my relationship with him. That was a good thing, a very good thing," he said.

Citing the performance of Republicans in the recent midterm elections, ex-US President Trump said the Republicans could have done better by people who have not realised how bad things are yet. “The citizens of our country have not yet realized the full extent and gravity of the pain our nation is going through, and the total effect of the suffering is just starting to take hold.”

Trump accuses China of interfering in US elections

Later, he went on to accuse China of interfering in the last Presidential elections and said, "Many people think China played a very active role in our 2020 election. Just saying, just saying. Sure, that didn’t happen," he said. He touted Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "king", given the fact he would remain in his position until his death. The former US President claimed his administration’s policies caused China to pay “billions and billions in taxes and tariffs” to the United States. “No president had ever sought or received one dollar for our country from China until I came along, and we were getting billions and billions of dollars," he said. Before concluding his speech, former US President Donald Trump said, "We need to build America great again."

Image: AP