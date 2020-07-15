Trump Slams California School Districts For Making Students Stay Home For Upcoming Term

US President Donald Trump on July 14 said that decision to make students stay at home for the upcoming academic year is a 'terrible mistake' made by two of the largest school districts in California. Trump while speaking to CBS News slammed the decision to provide only online education for the upcoming term in Los Angeles and San Diego, saying parents and teachers should change the person whosoever is in charge of that 'terrible' decision. Trump's comment came as three southern states recorded a surge in coronavirus cases.

Read: Trump Looks To Scale Back Environmental Reviews For Projects

'Not reopen unless safe'

California Teachers Association on July 8 wrote an open letter on behalf of over 3,00,000 members and more than 9 million students stating that the state must not reopen schools unless they are safe. Governor Gavin Newsom recently said that California schools will only reopen when the data shows it is safe to do so. And with school districts deciding to not send students back to class this fall may not go down well with the Republican president who had already threatened to withhold federal funding and remove tax-exempt status from schools if they don't reopen.

Read: Trump Claims Media May 'treat Him Fairly' If He Wins US Election Again

In California, Los Angeles is the worst-hit county with over 1,36,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 3,800 deaths. San Diego has logged in 20,411 cases and 422 deaths. The state in total has recorded over 3,41,000 infections and more than 7,100 deaths as of July 14. The United States is currently the worst affected country in the world with 3.4 million coronavirus cases and over 1,36,000 deaths, according to figures by Johns Hopkins University. New York remains the worst-hit region in the country with over 32,400 deaths, followed by New Jersey with over 15,500 deaths. Meanwhile, the world has recorded 13 million coronavirus cases and 5,78,628 deaths to date.

Read: Donald Trump Claims He Has 'good Relationship' With Anthony Fauci Amid Signs Of Rift

Read: US: Tulsa County's Surge In Coronavirus Cases 'likely' Due To Trump Rally, Says Official