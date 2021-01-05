Trump Slams 'LameStream Media' For Favourable Coverage Of Fauci Over COVID-19 Pandemic

US President Donald Trump is upset that Dr Anthony Fauci is getting the favourable media coverage that he feels he and his administration deserves for his role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. While taking to Twitter on January 3, Trump slammed the “LameStream media” and reminded everyone that the top infectious disease expert works for him and the Trump administration. The US President also added that even though Fauci is revered by the media for doing an “incredible job”, he, on the other hand, is in no way given any credit for his work.

Something how Dr. Fauci is revered by the LameStream Media as such a great professional, having done, they say, such an incredible job, yet he works for me and the Trump Administration, and I am in no way given any credit for my work. Gee, could this just be more Fake News? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

Fauci dismisses Trump’s claim

Trump’s outburst came after Fauci dismissed his claim about the exaggeration of the COVID-19 death by US authorities. While Trump, in a previous tweet, said that the number of deaths and cases of "China virus" is far exaggerated because of CDC’s "ridiculous method of determination", Fauci disputed the claim and said, “All you need to do is go into the trenches, go into the hospitals, go into the intensive care units, and see what is happening. Those are real numbers, real people and real deaths”.

In a televised interview with ABC News, Fauci said, "People are running out of beds, running out of trained personnel who are exhausted right now. That’s real, that’s not fake, that’s real."

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, however, he and Trump have often publicly disagreed with each other throughout the pandemic. Their disagreements involved issues such as wearing face masks to curb the spread of the deadly virus. According to The Independent, Trump, prior to the November 3 polls, had also hinted at firing Fauci once the elections are over.

However, US President-elect Joe Biden has already named Fauci as one of the members of his health team tasked with tackling the pandemic. During the January 3 interview, Fauci also spoke about the US failing to achieve its 20 million vaccine doses threshold by December end. He said, "There have been a couple of glitches. That’s understandable. We are not where we want to be, there’s no doubt about that." The Associated Press further quoted him saying that "Biden’s goal of vaccinating 100 million people in the first 100 days is a realistic goal”.

