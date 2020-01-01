The Debate
Trump Spoke With Iraqi PM, Urged To Protect US Facilities: White House

US News

White House said that US President Donald Trump has spoken with the Iraqi prime minister Abel Abdel Mahdi and stressed the need to protect American facilities.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, spoke to the Iraqi Prime Minister Abel Abdel Mahdi stressing on the need to protect the US facilities in Iraq. The call came immediately after the pro-Iran protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad. The protesters barged in the reception area of the embassy and set it on fire.

'Death to America'

According to a statement by the White House, the two leaders discussed regional security issues and Trump emphasized the need to protect United States personnel and facilities in Iraq. On Tuesday, thousands of Iraqi Shiite militia supporters attacked US Embassy compound in Baghdad while protesting against airstrikes that killed 25 pro-Iran fighters. According to media reports, some of the protesters marched through the high-security checkpoints in military fatigues to which Iraqi forces didn’t react.

Read: Donald Trump Accuses Iran Of ‘orchestrating’ Attack On US Embassy

Read: Donald Trump 'predicts' A Fantastic New Year Amid Iraq, Iran, & Impeachment

The mob broke into the Embassy compound shouting “Death to America” and one of them hanged a poster on the wall that read, “America is an aggressor”. US security forces stood at the roof pointing guns at the protestors while some marines fired tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the aggressive crowd.

Trump also lashed out at Iran for orchestrating the attack on the American Embassy. Referring to the attack that killed an American contractor and injured many, he said that the US retaliated to it and always will. He also notified the Iraqi government to use its forces for providing security to the US Embassy.

Read: Pro-Iran Protesters Attack US Embassy Over Deadly Iraq Strikes

Read:Trump, Putin Discuss Terrorism & Arms Control On Phone Call: White House

Published:
