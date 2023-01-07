Trump Sued Over Wrongful Death Of Police Officer Who Died After Jan 6 Capitol Riots

The fiancée of an officer who died following the horrific January 6, 2021, US Capitol riots has sued former US President Donald Trump for wrongful death. In the lawsuit filed on Thursday, the partner of the deceased officer named Brian Sicknick, alleged that the twice impeached former President, Donald Trump, “intentionally riled up the crowd”. Sicknick was at the scene as chaos erupted in the United States capitol on January 6, after rioters decided to barge into the Capitol causing death and injuries to many.

According to The Guardian, the lawsuit was filed in the Washington DC federal court and called out the former President’s “campaign of lies and incendiary rhetoric” over the 2020 US Presidential election results. The lawsuit states, “Many participants in the attack have since revealed that they were acting on what they believed to be Defendant Trump’s direct orders in service of their country". According to BBC, Sicknick’s partner, Sandra Garza is now demanding $10 million in damages as she believes that it was Trump’s denial of election results that led to the outbreak of violence in Capitol Hill on that fateful day. The lawsuit also included other two rioters, Julian Khater and Geroge Tanios. The two rowdy rioters were engaged in violent confrontations against the police including Sicknick. Garza filed the lawsuit a day before the riot’s second anniversary.

300 people who were involved in the violence are yet to be identified: FBI

The country observed the second anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riots on Friday. According to BBC, the police have assured that they will ramp up security at the place of the tragedy as people flock to honour those affected by the devastating incident. While hundreds of accused have been convicted so far, the FBI claims that there are over 300 people who were involved in the riots that are yet to be identified.

While Sicknick did not die during the riots, the family alleges that he died as a result of "the injuries that violence caused". On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau stated that it will offer a whopping $500,000 to anyone who can help them catch a suspect who was responsible for planting pipe bombs on the Capitol grounds. US President Joe Biden on the other hand called the tragedy an “inflection point” of US history. The US President exclaimed on Thursday, “It's hard to believe that this could happen right here in America”. "January 6 is a reminder that there is nothing guaranteed about our democracy," Biden added.