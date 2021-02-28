Trump Supporters Who Attacked Capitol Building Say 'rioters Weren't Antifa': Report

Several Trump supporters, who are charged in connection with the US Capitol riots, have said that Antifa and other left-wing groups weren’t involved in the attack. According to CNN, the baseless claim that left-wing infiltrators were responsible for the horrifying attack was reiterated by former US President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers, several GOP lawmakers and at least one speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 26. However, the alleged rioters facing charges have explicitly pushed back the theory and said that they and other Trump supporters deserve the credit for storming the Capitol and not Antifa.

A day after the January 6 attack, Jose Padilla, who was a “first-hand observer of every point”, had posted on social media that the rioters were not Antifa. Padilla added that they were “Patriots” who were trying to “restore the Republic”. Another alleged Capitol rioter, Jonathan Mellis also wrote, “Don’t you dare try to tell me that people are blaming this on Antifa and BLM. We proudly take responsibility for storming the castle”. As per reports, both Padilla and Mellis are among the defendants that are charged with assaulting police officers in addition to misdemeanour trespassing offences.

Another Capitol riot defendant also called out GOP lawmakers for blaming Antifa. Thomas Robertson, a former police officer, had also touted his ties to law enforcement and conservative groups. He wrote on social media post that he is a pro-gun Virginia Citizens Defense League member and a serving soldier and a police officer. He said Antifa didn’t cause the riots, however, he added that they might’ve been there.

READ: 'Blame Trump' Defense In Capitol Riot Looks Like A Long Shot

READ: FBI Uncovers New Video Of Capitol Cop Being Sprayed With Chemicals Before He Died

GOP members support conspiracy

Their social media posts undercut the baseless conspiracy that shifts the responsibility from Trump’s supporters onto Trump’s opponents. However, several GOP members still believe that Antifa and other left-wing groups had stormed the Capitol building. At least one speakers at CPAC had also promoted the lie, though he admitted that some Trump supporters participated in the Capitol assault.

Hundreds of pro-Trump had pushed through the police’s barricades along perimeters of the Capitol building that forced the lawmakers to run for cover and both chambers of Congress were promptly evacuated. After 90 minutes of a scuffle between police officers and the mob, doors to the House and Senate were locked and the House floor was emptied as unruly Trump supporters had managed to barge in. The armed standoff took place between officers and the mob at the House front door at about 3pm ET.

READ: Oath Keeper Charged In Capitol Riot Renounces Militia Group

READ: US Acting Capitol Police Chief Admits Intelligence Failed During January 6 Attack



