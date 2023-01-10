Trump Takes Dig At Biden Over Classified Documents Discovery, Asks If FBI Will Raid POTUS

Former US President Donald Trump took a dig at the current President Joe Biden after it was reported that some classified documents were discovered from an old private office of Biden. On Monday, Biden’s attorney acknowledged that several classified documents from Biden’s Vice Presidential and Presidential tenure were found last fall, from an old private office of the US President. Trump took advantage of the report and even went on to question the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On Monday, the twice-impeached former President took to his social networking site Truth Social, to call out the US President over the recent revelations. “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were not declassified,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. The former president was responding to a news article shared by CBS News. The Mar-a-Lago chief gave stern remarks over the issue since he is currently under federal investigation after the FBI raided his house and found several classified documents which belonged to Trump’s presidential tenure.

Classified documents found in Biden’s office date back to the Obama-Biden administration

According to CNN, fewer than dozens of classified documents dating back to the Obama-Biden administration were found in Biden’s old office in November. According to Biden’s lawyer the office in question belonged to Biden from 2017 to 2019. The Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global engagement was chaired by Biden during his tenure as an honorary professor at the University of Pennsylvania. As per the reports, Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered the US attorney in Chicago to investigate the matters.

While it is still unclear why the US President kept these classified documents in his old private office, the matter is still being taken very seriously. In the United States, Federal officeholders are required by law to relinquish all classified and declassified documents before leaving office. “The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings,” Richard Sauber, special counsel to President Biden said in a Statement. According to Sauber, the US President used this space in mid-2017 until the start of his own 2020 Presidential campaign.