Trump Takes Re-election Campaign To NASCAR's Most Prestigious Race

United States President Donald Trump completed a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on February 16 in his presidential limousine. Becoming only the second US President in history to attend the event and reportedly drew cheers from fans at NASCAR's reportedly most prestigious race. In an effort to ramp-up the campaign for his re-election in November 2020 after getting acquitted from Senate of all impeachment charges, Trump served as grand marshal at the annual National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing event which takes place in the electoral swing state of Florida.

Read - Trump Threatens Intelligence Block Over Huawei: US Diplomat

Landed on Air Force One

A former reality television star, now the US President landed on Air Force One near the Daytona International Speedway. Trump was then reportedly driven in the presidential limousine known as “The Beast” directly onto the racetrack along with the rest of his motorcade. It was after meeting people at the speedway and delivering brief remarks, Trump started off the race by announcing to the drivers, “Gentlemen, start your engines!”.

“For 500 heart-pounding miles these fierce competitors will chase the checkered flag ... and make their play for pure American glory, and that’s what it is, pure American glory,’’ Trump said before the race.

Read - Ivanka Trump Lauds Saudi, UAE On Women’s Rights Reforms

According to international reports, after Trump's declaration, engines revved and then the US President got back into his limousine along with the First Lady, Melania Trump for a lap around the track with the race cars following “the Beast” as some of his fans cheers “four more years”.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign planned to make the most of this occasion and organised to fly an aerial banner near the speedway while it was broadcasted live on television. However, shortly after its start, the race was postponed due to rainy weather. Before Trump, the US President who attended the event in Florida was George W. Bush.

Read - Ivanka Trump Speaks At Women's Conference

Read - Trump Expected To Raise $10 Million During Florida Stop

(With AP inputs)