Trump Targets FBI & DoJ, Says 'US Is Sick Inside, Very Much Like A Person Dying Of Cancer'

Former President Donald Trump said the United States is like "a person dying from cancer" on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday, criticising the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ), reported Newsweek. "Our Country is SICK inside, very much like a person dying of Cancer," the former president wrote Saturday. "The Crooked FBI, the so-called Department of 'Justice,' and 'Intelligence,' all parts of the Democrat Party and System, is the Cancer. These Weaponized Thugs and Tyrants must be dealt with, or our once great and beautiful Country will die!!!" Trump made the comparison as top conservatives and Republicans are set to gather in Phoenix for a conference organised by Turning Point USA, where Donald Trump Jr. will be one of the featured speakers.

In a post earlier on Saturday, ex-US President Trump made reference to reports that the FBI had notified Twitter about users potentially violating the social media company's terms of service. "This (the FBI's wild and crazy relationship with Twitter) is absolutely a coordinated effort to change Election Results!" Trump wrote, adding "and it worked, but they got caught. This is why people protested in Washington." The former president continued: "Our 2020 Presidential Election was Crooked, Rigged, and Stolen, and yet the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks & Thugs didn't spend any time investigating this outrage!" Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen due to widespread voter fraud and other irregularities.

Donald Trump is currently under investigation by DoJ and FBI

Former President Trump is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice over his handling of classified documents that he took when he left the White House last. He reportedly stored them at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on August 8 and seized the materials. Having denied any wrongdoing, Trump succeeded in having a ‘special master’ appointed to review the documents. Other than these charges, the US House Select Committee investigating the US Capitol Riot case is poised to make criminal referrals. The former president may be subject to some of them.