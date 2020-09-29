Trump taunts Biden for refusing to undergo drug test, Netizens say 'show us your taxes'

Taking to Twitter, Donald Trump questioned Joe Biden's refusal to undergo a drug test as before the first presidential debate ahead of the US elections. In response to Trump's tweet, netizens question him regarding his tax returns. In a tweet on Sunday, US President Donald Trump asked Democratic nominee Joe Biden to submit to a dope test as his 'debate performances have been record-setting UNEVEN'.

Joe Biden just announced that he will not agree to a Drug Test. Gee, I wonder why? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

While Biden did not directly refuse to take the drug test, his campaign manager Kate Bedingfield hinted that the democratic nominee will not consent to the test while taking a dig at Donald Trump.

"If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it. We’d expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who 'pissed away' the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn't make a plan to stop COVID-19," said Bedingfield as per international media reports.

Netizens ask 'What about your taxes?'

Responding to Donald Trump, netizens have started asking him to reveal his tax returns while adding that the accusations made against Biden are false. Several users suggested a lie-detector test instead while another user called his request 'stupid'. There were also those who asked if Donald Trump would show them their taxes if Joe Biden took a drug test. Some users also pointed out that the US President should focus on himself and the current problems at hand like COVID-19 and the current economy among other things.

Trump announced he will not release his taxes. Gee I wonder why — Silentroar888 (@silentroar888) September 29, 2020

Would you show us your taxes if Biden gives a drug test? — NoMindYoga (@NoMindYoga1) September 29, 2020

Let's do a lie detector test instead! — Barbara (@godsbaby33) September 29, 2020



Donald Trump's Tax documents leaked ahead of 2020 US Elections

On Sunday, The New York Times claimed to gain access to US President Donald Trump's income tax documents and published a detailed timeline of his finances. They claimed that Trump paid no federal income taxes in a decade mainly because he reported losing more money than he made even though he earned $427.4 million via his reality TV programme in 2018 among other things. NYT also claimed that he only paid $750 in federal taxes in 2016 when he was elected and then $750 again in 2017.

Following the media report, Trump claimed that it was 'fake' and 'made-up'. He also assured people that he did in fact pay his taxes while adding that his tax returns are under audit. Taking to Twitter, Trump said, "I am the only President on record to give up my yearly $400,000 plus Presidential Salary!" He further added, "Just like Election time 2016, is bringing up my Taxes & all sorts of other nonsense with illegally obtained information & only bad intent."

