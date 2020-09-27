US Elections: Donald Trump Calls For Drug Test Of Joe Biden As Maiden Debate Nears

US President Donald Trump, trailing behind his rival in opinion polls, has called for a drug test of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead of the first presidential debate on September 29.

As absurd as it may sound, Trump suggested in a tweet on Sunday the dope test on 'Sleepy' Joe Biden should be done either prior to or after their maiden debate Tuesday night. "Naturally, I will agree to take one also," the Republican President declared.

He claimed Biden's debate performances (through the Democratic primaries) have been "record-setting uneven" and wondered whether drugs could have caused this discrepancy. Biden clinched the Democratic nomination in June after his rivals dropped out one by one following a heated internal party race.

"I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???" Donald Trump tweeted.

As per US media reports, the first presidential debate will be 90 minutes and focus on six topics — "The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "Covid-19," "The Economy," "Race and Violence in our Cities" and "The Integrity of the Election" — and will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace in Cleveland, Ohio.

The US has three presidential debates where the two candidates eyeing for the White House discuss key issues related to the country's current affairs and faceoff their vision for the future.

Washington showdown over Supreme Court vacancy

The debate comes amid heightened political tensions in Washington as Democrats and Republicans spar bitterly over Trump's nomination of conservative Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. The President has called for a 'quick' confirmation by the US Senate to get Barrett on the court and further consolidate the conservative majority, a call well heeded by his Republican allies who aim to get the job done by early October.

Joe Biden on Saturday urged the Senate, controlled by a slim Republican majority, to wait until the next president is elected in the November 3 polls before voting to fill the vacant seat at the top court. The former Vice President noted that Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court has a “written track record” of disagreeing with the apex court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act, Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform, while also critiquing Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion upholding the law in 2012.

Biden thus argued that the ‘Senate should wait’ and ‘not act’ immediately to fill the vacant seat. He added that US citizens understand how the decisions made at the Supreme Court would impact their day-to-day lives and therefore, the House should delay the procedure until the next US President enters the White House.

A majority of opinion polls in America predict a tight race, though Biden manages to remain the favourite to win.

