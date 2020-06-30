Donald Trump Thinks Wearing Masks Is 'personal Choice' But Has 'no Problem' With It

Amid the coronavirus contagion when most countries have made it mandatory for people to cover their faces in public places, US President Donald Trump thinks it is an individual’s “choice” but has “no problem with masks”. During the press briefing on June 29, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about Trump’s stance on wearing masks as many US states including Florida are considering to issue a mask order in the wake of the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the country.

However, when the reporter questioned if the US President is thinking about wearing a mask, McEnany replied by saying “it’s his choice” and that he encourages people to make whatever decision they are comfortable with. Meanwhile, the coronavirus infections as per Johns Hopkins University tally have surpassed 2.5 million with over 126,100 deaths.

White House Press Secretary said, “So I talked to the President before coming out here. He — it’s his choice to wear a mask. It’s the personal choice of any individual as to whether to wear a mask or not.”

“He encourages people to make whatever decision is best for their safety, but he did say to me he has no problem with masks and to do whatever your local jurisdiction requests of you,” she added.

Into the briefing, another reporter added to the previous question about masks. Since US Human and Health Services Secretary Alex Azar has said “We’ve got to practice social distancing. We’ve got to use face coverings when we can’t practice social distancing,” and Trump supports local jurisdiction on face coverings, the reporter asked if people should listen to the health professionals or the local authorities while going into an arena where social distancing is not possible. Without having a stringent protocol on facemasks, White House Press Secretary said that US Center for Disease Control and Prevention have ‘recommended’ masks but they are ‘not required’.

Kayleigh McEnany, “So the CDC guidelines are: They are recommended but not required. And we’ve — the President would encourage everyone to follow the orders of their local jurisdiction and CDC guidelines.”

WHO on wearing masks

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had previously announced the “updated guidance” on wearing facemasks for the protection against the novel coronavirus and has advised people to wear it in public spaces. While stressing that “masks alone” will not provide all the protection required from COVID-19, but it will act as a “barrier” for the potentially infectious droplets.

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in an online press briefing earlier this month that regions where there is a wide transmission of the novel coronavirus, people above the age of 60 or the individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, should wear the mask when social distancing is not possible. Based on the research and “evolving evidence”, WHO has advised all governments to “encourage” the general public to wear masks especially while using public transport, shops, or other confined places.

