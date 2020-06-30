Donald Trump Says He's Getting 'very Good' Numbers In Internal Polling, Slams 'fake' Polls

United States President Donald Trump, on June 29, took to Twitter to claim that he was ahead of his rivals in the upcoming elections. Addressing the "Do Nothing Democrats" in his tweet, he wrote that he has got “Very good” polling numbers. In the presidential elections scheduled for November, Republican Donald trump faces Democrat Joe Biden.

'Polls are a joke'

In his tweet, he also slammed New York Times and Fox News polls calling them "fake". The American leader went ahead speculating an apology from the media house in case he wins the pressing elections. Meanwhile, in light of the current situation, he concluded his tweet writing that Americans wanted law and order.

Sorry to inform the Do Nothing Democrats, but I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers. Just like 2016, the @nytimes Polls are Fake! The @FoxNews Polls are a JOKE! Do you think they will apologize to me & their subscribers AGAIN when I WIN? People want LAW, ORDER & SAFETY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020

In another tweet, Trump called Joe Biden "corrupt" and stated that "almost everything is a knowing lie." According to him, everything is the opposite of what is being said in the ads. He further went on to compare the "false ads" with "Fake News partners." However, Trump did not clarify as to why he considered the ads to be false.

The US Presidential elections are scheduled in November 2020 with Former Vice President and Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential candidate contending against incumbent Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the US remains the worst affected country from COVID-19, coupled with the heat of the anti-racism protests concerning the death of George Floyd due to police brutality, and LGBTQ rights. The upcoming Presidential elections will closely consider the two issues-- COVID-19 and anti-racism protests, besides the factors relating to health care systems and unemployment.

This comes just a day after, the American leader said that he was not informed about the alleged Russian plot to offer bounties to Taliban fighters to kill US-led NATO troops in Afghanistan because the intelligence was not 'credible'. Trump on June 28 took to his official Twitter handle where he said that the US intelligence agency just reported to him that they did not find the information credible and therefore did not report to him or the Vice President. Trump called the reports 'another fabricated Russia hoax' possibly by 'Fake News' wanting to make the Republicans look bad.