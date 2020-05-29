Trump Threatens To Send National Guard To Keep Minneapolis Protesters Under Control

As the protests over the death of African-American man George Floyd took a violent turn with incidents of fire and clashes being reported from Minneapolis, US President Donald Trump called on Minneapolis Mayor to bring the city under control.

Warning the local authorities over violent protests taking place in the 'great American city,' Trump said, either the 'Left Radical Mayor' Jacob Frey takes action or the National Guard would be sent to control the situation. He further criticised Mayor Jacob Frey as "very weak" and showing "a total lack of leadership."

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The US president alleged that some people were dishonouring the memory of George Floyd. Assuring Military support to Minneapolis Governor Tim Walz, Trump gave the state officials the authority "assume control" if the situation gets worse. He further warned that if people resort to looting, authorities will open fire.

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The tragic events surrounding the arrest and subsequent death of George Floyd has resulted in mass protests across the United States. The 46-year-old resident of Minnesota was arrested by police officers on Monday, May 25. A tussle between both parties resulted in a police officer - Derek Chauvin - pinning Floyd to the floor with his knee placed on Floyd's neck which caused his death. The incident was recorded by a nearby bystander and shows the police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Protest over George Floyd's death

Minneapolis and several other US cities witnessed numerous riots and protests in the last few days over the tragic incident. The African-American community paid homage to Floyd and demanded that the police officer be charged with murder. As per reports, angry protesters gained access to a Minneapolis police precinct on Thursday, the third straight night of violent protests spreading beyond the city limits.

The video showed the protesters entering the building, where fire alarms blared and sprinklers ran as blazes were set. Police appeared to have left the building beforehand. The police station is located in the neighbourhood not far from where Floyd died on Monday, May 25.

Looting In Minneapolis

On the second night of demonstrations on Wednesday, protesters began looting stores near a police precinct and setting fires. A local news channel's helicopter footage showed protesters milling in streets near the city's 3rd Precinct station, with some running in and out of nearby stores. Many stores showed signs of damage and looting. The video also showed people entering smaller stores through broken windows and leaving with merchandise.

