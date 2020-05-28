Who Was George Floyd? NBA, NFL Players Echo Outrage Over Floyd's Murder

The tragic events surrounding the arrest and subsequent death of George Floyd has resulted in mass protests across the United States. The 46-year-old resident of Minnesota was arrested by police officers on Monday, May 25. A tussle between both parties resulted in a police officer - Derek Chauvin - pinning Floyd to the floor with Chauvin's knee placed on the latter's neck, which caused his death. Who was George Floyd? Why was he arrested? Was this another case of racial profiling?

Who was George Floyd? High school football star's life gone wrong?

Born in Houston, Texas, Floyd was a star tight end for Jack Yates High School in the 1990s. He played in the 1992 state championship game at Houston Astrodome; Yates lost to Temple, 38-20. Donnell Cooper, one of Floyd's former classmates, appeared in an interview where he described Floyd as a 'quiet personality' who was nicknamed "gentle giant".

Who was George Floyd? Moving to Minneapolis

In 2007, Floyd was reportedly charged with armed robbery in a home invasion in Houston. In 2009, he was sentenced to five years in prison. In 2014, after being released from prison, he moved to Minneapolis in search of job opportunities. He worked as a security agent at a Salvation Army store in downtown Minneapolis. Floyd also worked as a bouncer at Conga Latin Bistro. He reportedly worked at the bistro for five years and even rented a home from the owner, Jovanni Thunstrom. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Thunstrom described Floyd as not only his employee but also "a very good friend."

Floyd lived in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. He had a six-year-old daughter who lives in Houston with her mother, Roxie Washington. Floyd's former partner, Christina Dawson, paid tribute to him in a Facebook post.

George Floyd death

According to a statement from the Minneapolis PD, four officers responded to a call about a man suspected of forgery. The police say Floyd initially resisted arrest which resulted in a tussle between the 46-year-old and Derek Chauvin. The tussle resulted in Floyd being pinned by Chauvin face down for several minutes.

The incident was recorded by a nearby bystander and shows the police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck. A helpless George Floyd is seen pleading to be released as he slowly becomes motionless. An ambulance arrives at the scene, with medical personnel checking for Floyd's pulse before rushing him into the van. Floyd was pronounced dead at 9:25 pm local time on Monday at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The four identified police officers - Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng - were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday. The FBI is reportedly conducting a federal civil rights investigation into the incident while the state bureau will also conduct an independent investigation.

George Floyd death: Protests and riots across America

Since the footage spread like wildfire on social media, the streets of Minneapolis and several cities saw numerous riots and protests. The African-American community paid homage to Floyd and demanded that the police officer be charged with murder. In yet another incident of racism and racial profiling, several NBA and NFL stars joined in the community outrage demanding justice for George Floyd.

Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated.



This is the right call. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 26, 2020

#BREAKING USA 🇺🇸 :

Massive protests in #Minneapolis, #Minnesota, in response to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by Minneapolis police yesterday. -PM pic.twitter.com/3GBtFTmkng — SRB BREAKING NEWS (@news_srb) May 27, 2020

Worlds honestly sickening. It really is..... no explanation — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 27, 2020

