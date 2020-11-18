Trump To Cut US Troops In Afghanistan & Iraq To 2500; Republicans Slam 'humiliating' Plan

Several Republican leaders, including US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have slammed President Donald Trump’s plan for a swift reduction of US troop presence in Afghanistan. The Trump administration is expected to cut the number of US forces in Afghanistan almost in half to 2,500 by January 15. The order would stop short of outgoing President Trump’s goal to have all troops withdrawn by the end of the year, which had faced opposition from military and diplomatic advisers.

McConnell, who is a staunch defender of Trump, called the plan “a mistake” and warned that the withdrawal would be a gift to America’s enemies and would undermine progress already made in the region. While speaking on the Senate floor, the GOP leader said warned the president against taking any “earthshaking changes” in regards to defence and foreign policy before leaving the White House. He also warned against a potentially “humiliating” withdrawal that threatens to undo Trump’s “tremendous” work in the region.

McConnell said that a premature exit would be reminiscent of the US departure from Saigon in 1975. He added that leaving Afghanistan now “would be broadcast around the world as a symbol of US defeat and humiliation and a victory for Islamic extremism”.

Along with the GOP leader, several other Republicans also voice their concerns. According to BBC, Texas Republican Congressman Mac Thornberry called the move a “mistake” and said that the cutting troop numbers would “undercut negotiations” which are currently underway aiming to bring an end to fighting in Afghanistan. Senator Ben Sasse, who sits on Senate Intelligence Committee, also said that Trump’s plan was a “weak retreat”. He added that it was not grounded in reality and will make the world a more dangerous place.

Furthermore, NATO Secretary-General Jen Stoltenberg said that the price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high. He said that Afghanistan risked once again becoming a platform for international militants to organise attacks.

‘Warning order’ sent to initiate withdrawal process

Meanwhile, currently, there are nearly 4,500 US military commanders in Afghanistan and 3,000 in Iraq, but the latest move calling for drawdown indicates that the Trump administration is willing to remove thousands of troops from both countries. This came in the backdrop of Trump saying earlier this year that he wants all American soldiers “home” by Christmas, that is December 25. On October 7 Trump tweeted: “We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!”

According to a CNN report, the Pentagon has sent a notice to its commanders, also known as the "warning order", to initiate the planning process of the withdrawal of hundreds of troops in both Afghanistan and Iraq just five days before the Inauguration Day on January 20 when 46th US President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in.

