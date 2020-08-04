Trump Administration Awards $35 Million To Aid Human Trafficking Survivors Amid COVID-19

The United States President Donald Trump's administration has approved more than $35 million in Justice Department grants. This is being given to organizations that provide safe housing for survivors of human trafficking. The grants are supposed to be announced on August 4 at the White House.

To provide 'stable place to live'

Reports suggest that the event will be attended by Attorney General William Barr, presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, other administration officials, survivors of human trafficking and organizations that serve them. The $35 million grant is being provided by the Office for Victims of Crime within the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump said, "the coronavirus pandemic has made safe and supportive housing for survivors more important than ever. Many survivors had to live with their traffickers during stay-at-home orders around the country". She added, "the administration has heard these concerns and is responding by awarding leading nonprofit organizations the necessary funding to ensure that survivors have a stable place to live".

Read: Trump Says TikTok Will Go 'out Of Business' If Not Sold To American Company Within 6 Weeks

Reports suggest that organizations that will be sharing the grants are Camillus House Inc., from Miami, Alternatives for Girls from Detroit and the Jordan Community Resource Center from Shaker Heights in Ohio. In January, Trump had appointed a special adviser for the issue of human trafficking. His daughter, Ivanka Trump has also shown interest in this area.

Read: US: Trump Wants Broader Role For Telehealth Services In Medicare

According to reports, the grants will be shared by 73 organizations in 33 states. This will ensure that transitional housing assistance is given to the survivors, including to pay rent, utilities or related expenses. This assistance will include pay rent, utilities and relaxed expenses.

Read: US: Trump Giving $35 Million To Aid Human Trafficking Survivors

Also Read: COVID-19: Activists Warn Of Sharp Rise In Human Trafficking In Near Future

(Image Credits: AP)