Palestinian Factions Hold Rare Meeting To Present United Front Against Israel-UAE Deal

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a rare meeting with factions to present a united front against Israel-UAE agreement to normalise ties. The virtual meeting in Ramallah, land claimed by Palestinians, was joined by Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah from the fortified Palestinian embassy in Beirut.

Israel and the UAE finalised the normalisation of ties earlier this week after the two nations agreed to a historic deal brokered by the United States. White House adviser Jared Kushner then kicked-off a trip to other Gulf capitals to seek more Arab support for the normalisation of ties with Israel.

Arab nations have been demanding a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, which has been a major obstruction for the normalisation of ties. However, Kushner indicated that other Arab countries could soon follow the suit after Israel-UAE agreement, expressing hope that it will be within months.

While no Arab countries have publicly shown willingness to normalise ties with Israel, reports suggest that Oman and Bahrain might be the next countries following the UAE’s lead. The Palestinian leaders have refused to deal with the current US administration since President Donald Trump took several pro-Israel decisions including the Middle East peace plan.

'Very dangerous stage'

Washington’s push towards normalisation of ties with Israel has certainly been a cause of concern for Palestine, which prompted Abbas’s secular Fatah faction to hold a meeting with Islamist Hamas. Abbas said that the meeting comes at a “very dangerous stage” as Palestinian cause faces various plots and dangers.

“In order to stand together in the trench of confrontation and peaceful popular resistance to the occupation, I invite you here to agree on the formation of a national leadership,” he added.

The United States recently brokered the deal between Israel and the UAE to normalise their bilateral ties, forcing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to temporarily suspend his plan of West Bank annexation. US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that the deal has been a boon to peace and regional stability as it heralds a new era.

