Trump To Host Iraq PM At White House On Aug 20 To Discuss Security, Health Care

US President Donald Trump will host Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the White House on August 20 to discuss various issues, including the coronavirus pandemic and the threat of Islamic State. The White House said in a statement that the visit comes at a critical time when both countries continue their collaboration to ensure the defeat of ISIS and address the challenge arising out of the pandemic.

“As close partners, the United States and Iraq will look to expand our relations across a range of issues, including security, energy, health care, and economic cooperation,” the statement read.

In April, Iraqi President Barham Saleh had named intelligence chief as the new Prime Minister-designate in another bid to contain the political crisis. The announcement came soon after predecessor Adnan Zurfi handed over his resignation citing “internal and external reasons” that prevented him from carrying out his duties. Al-Kadhimi enjoys widespread support unlike the former PM-designates and has close links with the US.

Protests at home

On May 6, Iraq’s Council of Representatives approved Al-Kadhimi’s appointment as the Prime Minister and the proposed cabinet, which ended almost five months of political deadlock. While the political crisis in Iran has been contained, the country is still facing a widespread social and economic crisis and it is expected from Al-Kadhimi-led government to provide solutions through meaningful reforms.

The protesters in Iraq have been demanding the government that their economic and social rights be respected. A United Nations report has detailed the ordeals of abducted Iraqi protesters from their time of abduction through interrogation to acts of torture. The UN has confirmed the deaths of 490 activists since the protests broke out in October and the demonstrations have continued even after the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The report recommended the government to take immediate action to protect protesters and activists from abduction. It added that the government should make immediate efforts to comply with its obligations under international law, including by making all efforts to locate those demonstrators and activists who remain missing.

