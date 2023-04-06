Trump Tower In Chicago Locked Down Over Rifle-wielding Woman; SWAT Team Responds

On Wednesday, owing to the security concern, the United States SWAT team immediately shut down the Trump Tower in Chicago and barricaded the nearby areas. It is learned that a woman was spotted brandishing a rifle and minutes later, she walked into the luxury building. Trump International Hotel and Tower summoned the SWAT team officers relaying an emergency. The incident occurred at around 11.25 am CT. An officer later told The Chicago Sun-Times that the incident was not terrorism-related and was independent in nature. The rifle-wielding woman entered the 100-storey building and headed to the apartment on the 27th floor.

SWAT officers on 400 block of N. Wabash

Chicago Police arrived on the scene in the 400 block of N. Wabash and some unconfirmed report suggested at 2.19 pm local time that the woman was arrested. A social media user also narrated the incident on their official handle saying that he had been listening to scanner traffic. Eric Tendian wrote: "The armed female in Trump Tower which prompted this SWAT incident is now IN CUSTODY, per scanner traffic."

At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Media staging is at Grand/Wabash. Updates will be provided when available".

Police were reported to be ringing the apartment on the 27th floor of the skyscraper constantly. In its statement, the Chicago Police Department told NBC 5 that it responded to a “call of service” from the Trump Tower located at Chicago's Wabash Avenue. According to the Sun-Times, the Police radio traffic said that they believe the said woman was unhappy, and said something to the effect that she was “tired of being abused by her husband".

“SWAT officers are on-scene in the 400 block of N. Wabash for a domestic-related incident. At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” CPD tweeted shortly into the incident.

An eyewitness who lived in the Trump Tower told the local radio station: “I was just doing some housework and some cooking and I decided to take some air." He continued: "I came down to the lobby and I was quickly escorted away from the lobby, out of the building and was told not to come back until it was clear.” Furthermore, the man said that he "asked several times what was going on and they wouldn’t acknowledge.” The Chicago police noted that it was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the public or the area.