Trump Takes Credit For Bill Signed By Obama, Written By John McCain And Bernie Sanders

US President Donald Trump falsely claimed credit for a bill that was originally signed by former President Barack Obama and drafted by late former senator John McCain and Bernie Sanders. Trump claimed that he was the one who signed Veteran's Choice, a program brought into existence to provide care to injured veterans.

Last year I signed legislation that gives our Veterans CHOICE, through private providers, and at urgent care facilities! Today we fully funded this $10 billion a year effort that gets our brave Veterans care quickly, and close to home. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2019

However, Democrat Jon Cooper called out Trump for the fake claim he made, reminding him that it was signed by Barack Obama.

Hey #IMPOTUS, you’re LYING again! President Obama signed the Choice Act into law back in 2014. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 21, 2019

Trump's lie prompted a few people to criticise the American President with one person saying that he was surprised by the number of lies Trump could spit out.

He had nothing to do with it, but once again takes the credit. I am very close with an individual that has been working within the process, from the beginning, it started during the Obama administration. — Terry (@Terry89294267) December 21, 2019

The Veterans Choice Act

The Veterans Choice Act, also known as The Veterans' Access to Care through Choice, Accountability and Transparency Act of 2014, is a public law that acknowledges the Veterans Health Administration scandal of 2014. The law includes enables rural veterans to have access to healthcare at non-VA hospitals and also results in a substantial increase in the number of staff and facilities at functioning VA medical centres.

'Largest Defense Bill ever'

United States President Donald Trump said that he was 'so proud' to have signed the 'largest Defense Bill ever' on December 21. The US officially launched space force, the first new military service in more than 70 years which is a Pentagon force focused on warfare in space. The signing of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act was done two days after Trump got impeached by the House of Representative as it was one of his top national security priorities.

(With inputs from agencies)