'Putin's Puppet': Netizens Slam Trump For Dodging Question On Navalny's Poisoning

US President Donald Trump is being trolled online after he replied with an awkward "Uhhh" when asked who poisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Trump, on September 21 before he left for Ohio, was asked by a reporter outside White House, "Who do you think poisoned Alexei Navalny in Russia?" to which he replied, "Uhhh, We’ll talk about that at another time."

Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin was poisoned on August 20, allegedly before he left his hotel room for the airport. Navalny fell sick in the flight and was taken to a hospital after his plane made an emergency landing. Trump, who was elected President of the US four years ago, is known for his inclinations towards his Russian counterpart and it is believed that Moscow interfered in the election in 2016 to ensure the Republican leader wins.

Netizens, however, were not going to take Trump's comment lightly as they accused and trolled the President on Monday of being Putin's puppet among other things.

If you can find one time that Trump criticized Putin, we'll donate money to the Trump campaign. #PutinsPuppet — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) September 22, 2020

Trump is not allowed to criticize Putin. https://t.co/EA2d4HwoVB — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 21, 2020

Pathetic. Trump's absolute loyalty to Putin remains unwavering. https://t.co/vE9xJqwQzW — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) September 21, 2020

Oops, he did it again. pic.twitter.com/zG7QNPf9oK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 21, 2020

Trump’s consistent on only two matters:

He only cares about Trump.

He never will offend Putin. https://t.co/HkFoYkjoNq — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 22, 2020

Russia dismisses poisoning allegations

Navalny was taken to Germany from Russia for further treatment after he was put into an induced coma following the poisoning. German doctors and laboratories confirmed traces of former Soviet-era chemical agent Novichok found in Navalny's blood. Navalny came out of the artificial coma on September 7 after doctors said his condition has improved. Meanwhile, Russia has dismissed all allegations of a state-sponsored attack on Navalny and has demanded more evidence to open an investigation into the matter.

