Trump's 2015 Tweet Saying Foreign Students 'should Not Be Thrown Out' Surfaces

The Lincoln Project, a conservative political action committee formed in late 2019, retweeted an old tweet of US President Donald Trump in favour of foreign students. Trump administration, in its new guidelines on July 6, stated that international students will be forced to leave the country if their schools offer entirely online classes in the fall due to COVID-19 pandemic, causing obvious panic among the foreign students.

In 2015, Trump had tweeted that foreigners who attend US colleges and want to stay in the country should not be “thrown out”, leading to a comparison between his current stance. The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump committee of several prominent Republicans and former Republicans, took a dig at the US President by retweeting it.

A little louder, please. https://t.co/JSSPciRAUJ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 8, 2020

'Greater flexibility'

The Department of Homeland Security announced its plan to allow a mixture of both in-person and some online coursework to meet the requirements for nonimmigrant student status. The department said that the temporary accommodation provides “greater flexibility” for nonimmigrant students to continue their education in the United States.

“The United States has long been the destination of choice for international students, and we are pleased that many international students who had planned to study this fall in the United States may still have the opportunity to do so,” the department added.

On July 5, The Lincoln Project released an advertisement titled “Historic” which highlighted the staggering levels of unemployment amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project said in a statement that millions of hardworking Americans are facing looming evictions, past due bills, and an uncertain job market, while the President continues to boast about the NASDAQ on Twitter.

“Every American right now is asking themselves, ‘Am I better off than I was four years ago?’ With 8 million fewer Americans working today than when Donald Trump first took office, we know the answer,” said Galen.

