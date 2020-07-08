Donald Trump Says US Will 'never Close' As Coronavirus Cases Near 3 Million

While coronavirus infections are now nearing to three million in the United States, America’s President Donald Trump has assured that the country is neither closing nor planning to halt businesses again. Amid the sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, many states have rolled back on their plans of reopening and instead, have reimposed certain restrictions to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

However, while speaking at an event in reopening schools on July 7, Donald Trump reportedly said “we're not closing, we’ll never close” despite the hardships in the way for some places to reopen. He also noted that it would be ‘largely up to the governors’. But again, added that ‘they’re in very strong consultation’ with the Trump administration. Earlier in the same event, Donald Trump had reportedly informed that he was going to corner the governors for the reopening of the educational institutes.

Read - India Raises Trump Govt's Ultimatum To Foreign Students With US; Gets Mitigation Assurance

Trump boasts about saving millions

This comes as the COVID-19 cases in the country have surpassed 2.9 million with the death toll reaching 131,457. While referring to the number of people who have died of contracting the fatal pathogen, the US President said “we’re at 130” and then reportedly added that the US could have been ‘2.5 or 3 million’. Therefore, according to Donald Trump, the country “saved literally hundreds of thousands of lives”.

Trump who has been facing severe backlash for pushing the states to reopen amid the COVID-19 crisis, made these comments while answering a question by an attendee about the ‘vulnerable’ people in the society. According to international reports, the attendee was indicating at the interaction between people that helps in developing herd immunity for others. Donald Trump acknowledged that now the country is open and noted that ‘the vulnerable’ have the ‘biggest problem’ with it.

Read - US Lawmakers Struggle To Find Explanation For Trump's Ultimatum To Foreign Students

POTUS assured that the government will be ‘watching’ the group along with others who are not feeling well amid the global health crisis. But Donald Trump again stated that the US has “really done it right” even as country’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci recently noted that America is “not going in the right direction” and even raised concerns over the handling of coronavirus outbreak.

On the other hand, Trump had not only made misleading comments at his previous addresses but has also lashed out on media for not mentioning the decrease in the death toll. On July 7, the US President said, “we will put out the fires as they come up but we have to open our schools" and on reiterated about plunging death toll even on Twitter.

Death Rate from Coronavirus is down tenfold! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

Read - Melania Trump's Former Aide And Friend To Publish A Book On Their Relationship

Read - NEA President Slams Trump's Idea To Reopen Schools