Trump Gets Verified Account On TikTok's Main Competitor 'Triller' Amid US-China Tensions

After issuing a new executive order asking TikTok's parent company ByteDance Ltd to sell or spin its assets within 90 days, US President Donald Trump has now opened an account on the video-sharing app's main competitor in the US—'Triller'. On Saturday, Trump verified his Triller account which had a little over 3,000 followers and about 3 short videos.

After his executive order on August 6 which put immense pressure on the Chinese company, many TikTok stars have begun to shift base to Triller, fearing a complete loss in their followers and fanbase after the purported ban. Another major shift of base for the TikTok celebrities has been Instagram Reels, which carries a more than familiar feel, proving to be a substantial alternative to TikTok.

Trump's latest order comes after he signed a separate executive order banning American transactions with WeChat and TikTok’s parent company ByteDance in 45 days. While Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok, in a potential sale that is being forced under Trump’s ban, TikTok reportedly said that it spent nearly a year to engage in ‘good faith’ with the US government to address its concerns.

Trump's latest order against TikTok

In a fresh order released on August 14, Trump cited “credible evidence” for the possibility of Bytedance to take action that in turns jeopardises the national security of the United States. The President asked the parent company of TikTok, to either sell or spin off its American branch within 90 days. The latest executive order is followed by an investigation of ByteDance’s acquisition Musical.ly which was introduced in America in 2017 and then merged with TikTok.

The order states that "Immediately upon divestment, ByteDance shall certify in writing to [the Treasury Department's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States] that all steps necessary to fully and permanently effectuate the actions required ... have been completed."

