Trump Visits Golf Course As US Records Highest Single-day Tally Of Coronavirus Cases

US President Donald Trump visited one of his private golf courses in Virginia on June 27 amid growing cases of coronavirus in the country. The visit came a day after Trump said he would stay in Washington DC to make sure that law and order are enforced amid the ongoing protests across the United States. Donald Trump has been frequently criticised over his golfing habit while in the White House as media reports suggest his latest outing was his 271st since he took office in 2016, which made his average once every 4.6 days.

Read: Trump’s Brother Asks Another Court To Halt Niece’s Book

Donald Trump's latest golfing outing came a day after the United States recorded its highest single-day tally of coronavirus infections with nearly 40,000 cases. In addition to setting the all-time record for the highest jump in single day cases, 11 states also reportedly broke records for the average number of cases reported daily over the last week.

Read: Trump Met With Protest As He Arrives At Golf Club

"I was going to go to Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend, but wanted to stay in Washington, D.C. to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced. The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped. I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe — and these people will be brought to justice!" Trump had tweeted on June 26.

Read: US: Democrats Warn Against Overconfidence In Fight Against Trump

COVID-19 in the US

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has recorded over 2.5 million coronavirus cases so far, of which 1,25,539 people have lost their lives. New York remains the worst-hit region in the country with 31,368 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 14,948 deaths. Cases are steadily rising in the country with 25 states reporting more infections last week than the previous week. According to reports, 10 states in the United States registered weekly infection rise of more than 50 percent. Meanwhile, the global tally stands at 9.9 million cases and over 4,99,000 deaths as of June 27.

Read: Trump Signs 'strong' Executive Order To Protect Monuments