Trump Immediately Vows To Defeat Partymate Murkowski Who Is 'struggling' To Support Him

United States President Donald Trump pledged to campaign against Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski on Thursday after she admitted to being ‘struggling’ over whether to continue supporting Trump. The President said he will endorse anyone with a "pulse" to run against Murkowski in Alaska when she's up for re-election in 2022.

Murkowski's words mark the strongest rebuke from a Republican against Trump after peaceful protesters were cleared from the area near the White House on Monday night and the president and his staff walked through Lafeyette Park to take photos at the recently burned St. John's Church. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis had blasted Trump, saying he is dividing the country and Murkowski called Mattis’ words "true, and honest, necessary and overdue."

Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski. She voted against HealthCare, Justice Kavanaugh, and much else... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

Trump opposes the re-election of Murkowski

Murkowski, a relatively moderate Republican member and the second most senior woman in the Senate, has made an independent path for herself which makes her less dependent on the Republican Party than some of her Grand Old Party (GOP) colleagues. Despite that, Trump still won 51 percent of the state in 2016 elections, compared to Hillary Clinton's 37 percent.

In an extremely unlikely scenario, the US President has opposed the re-election of a member of his own party, but this is not the first time for Trump. In 2018, then-GOP Representative Mark Sanford lost his primary when hours before the polls closed, Trump endorsed Sanford's primary opponent.

