'He Fought Terror, Protected European Capitals': Iran's Rouhani Shames Trump On Soleimani

Heaping praises for Qasem Soleimani, President Hassan Rouhani in a tweet reminded that Iran's top commander had 'heroically' fought against terror organisations including ISIS and Al Qaeda. In addition, said that 'European capitals' would be in danger if it wasn't for Soleimani's 'war on terror.'

In the same tweet, the Iranian President further asserted that the 'final answer' to Soleimani's assassination would be to remove US troops out of the Middle East region. This comes amid the escalation of tensions between Iran and the US over the killing of Quds Force chief General Qassem Soleimani and the missiles being fired at two Iraqi military bases housing thousands of US troops.

He said, "General Soleimani fought heroically against ISIS, Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al. If it weren’t for his war on terror, European capitals would be in great danger now. Our final answer to his assassination will be to kick all US forces out of the region." Iran's news agency reported that Rouhani Washington, that while they might have "cut off the arm" of General Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's attack will cut off the US' "leg" in the region.

Iran attacks US troops

On January 8, Iran fired a series of missiles at two Iraqi base hosting American troops, in retaliation to the US striking the IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani on the directions of Donald Trump in Baghdad's airport. The attack ensued after Tehran warned of a "harsh retaliation" against the United States.

Iraq's Ain al-Asad housing US troops was hit by over a dozen rockets on Wednesday, amid the escalation between Washington and Tehran. In response to the attack, US President tweeted saying "all is well." “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning" he tweeted.

Iran's Parliament on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill to designate the US military as "terrorists" over the assassination of Iran's second most important person after the Supreme Leader--Qasem Soleimani last week. "Any aid to these forces, including military, intelligence, financial, technical, service or logistical, will be considered as cooperation in a terrorist act," the bill said. Iranian state media claimed that '80 American terrorists' were killed in the missiles fired to Iraq. Further adding that US military equipment was "severely damaged."

