Trump Will 'absolutely' Encourage Americans To Take COVID Vaccine: White House

The outgoing US President Donald Trump will encourage all Americans to take the COVID-19 vaccine, said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on December 15 even though it still remains unclear when he will receive it. After reports emerged that Trump, US vice president Mike Pence and other White House officials will be receiving COVID-19 immunisation within few days, the US President had even clarified that some senior aides might have to “wait a little longer” for the vaccine. Now, on December 15, McEnany said in the news briefing that Trump will receive the inoculation once his team determines the same.

“The president currently at this moment has said he is absolutely open to taking the vaccine,” McEnany said. “He will receive the vaccine as soon as his medical team determines it’s best.”

The White House Press Secretary also said that certain White House and national security advisers might be getting COVID-19 immunisations on priority in a bid to ensure continuity of the US government. However, she further elaborated that several senior White House officials will also be vaccinated in front of the public to instil public confidence in science and the doses. McEnany said that Trump is willing to send a “parallel message” that COVID-19 vaccine candidate is safe and the front-line workers along with the care home residents should be the pens to receive the dosages first.

Trump still protected with COVID-19 antibodies

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary elaborated that Trump is still protected by the antibodies after he had contracted the highly-infectious disease in October. Even though Trump along with many other White House officials have already contracted COVID-19, potentially, it has dampened their need for immediate access to the vaccine. As per the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is not yer enough information for health experts to determine if the individuals who have had COVID-19 should have the vaccine.

Earlier, Trump had clarified that he is not yet scheduled to take the COVID-19 vaccine and will wait for an “appropriate time”, two people familiar with the matter reportedly told the Associated Press that the newly approved vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech will be offered to White House official within this week. However, it wasn’t clear which officials were set to get the vaccinations, a move that would be consistent with the rollout of rapid testing machines for the novel coronavirus.

