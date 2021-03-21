Trump Would've 'stronger Feeling' To Enter US President Race In 2024 If Meghan Markle Runs

Former US President Donald Trump has said that if Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is up for candidacy in the 2024 presidential election he would have an “even stronger feeling toward running” in the next polls. When asked about his take on the rumours circulating about Meghan Markle meeting with Democratic workers to secure a ticket for the next presidential election, Trump said, “I hope that happens”. The Republican leader, while talking to Fox News, said if Meghan becomes a Dem nominee he would have an “even stronger feeling toward running”.

A British daily recently cited reports that Meghan was secretly meeting with Democratic National Convention (DNC) members to secure a potential bid for the 2024 presidential election. Trump was asked about his opinion on the speculations, to which he said Meghan running for presidency would motivate him even further to run in the next election. Trump backed the Royal Family when asked about Meghan and Harry’s recent interview. Trump said he is not a fan of Meghan and defended the Queen saying, “I have met her and she is a tremendous person”.

Trump, himself, has teased on several occasions that he would be running in the next presidential election. After losing the November 2020 election to Joe Biden, Trump had said he might run for presidency again in 2024. Earlier this month, Trump made his first public appearance since leaving the White House. Trump was speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida, where he said, “But who knows, who knows? I may even decide to beat them for the third time. Okay?”

Meghan-Harry interview

As far as the Sussexes are concerned, they levelled a series of explosive allegations against the British Royal Family in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan alleged that the Royals were concerned about her son Archie's skin colour before he was born. Meghan told Oprah that her husband Harry told her about the family's concern over Archie's skin colour because of the American actress' African heritage. Meghan also alleged that her passport and driving licence were taken away by Palace officials after she married Harry, which made her feel “trapped”, triggering suicidal thoughts.