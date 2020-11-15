Trumpists Hold Rally In Washington DC; Spark Violence After '4 More Years' Demand

Outgoing US President Donald Trump's supporters in Washington DC on Saturday held a rally in the capital just days after Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the 2020 US Presidential Elections. Accusing the Democrats of using a 'massive fraud scheme' to win the elections, the protestors demanded four more years for the Republican incumbent. According to the local news reports, the rally was mostly peaceful but turned violent when 'Black Lives Matter' and alleged 'Antifa' activists started harassing the scattered groups of Trumpists near the White House, while they were returning to their hotels.

Hours later, as the protest turned violent, Left-wing activists chased out Trump's supporters using pepper spray and even surrounded and attacked one of the hotels which were hosting them. As per the latest updates, the Washington police has arrested over 10 protestors so far. Apart from this, flags reading 'MAGA' (Make America Great Again) were also confiscated by the police. A large number of police officials were deployed at different locations to break up the clashes between Trump's supporters and the Left-wing activists.

Trump refuses to concede defeat

Since the US elections 2020 results have been announced, Trump has continuously refused to concede defeat. He said, 'election was far from over'. Taking action, he had filed many lawsuits to challenge the election results in a few key states. Trump claims that mail-in ballots have been subjected to election fraud.

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris win US Elections 2020

After 4 days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th US President on Saturday (local time) with 284 electoral college votes, along with vice presidential-elect Kamala Harris. This came after Biden's victory in Pennsylvania which took his past the 270 electoral college votes that he needed to win. Despite the close call - Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania turned out to be the four swing states that helped Biden secure the win. He also won 50.6% popular votes amassing 7,48,47,834 ballots.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will formally assume office in January 2021. Kamala Harris has now made history by becoming the first woman, the first woman of colour and first woman of South-Asian origin to become the Vice-President-in waiting of the United States. This isn't the first time the Democratic VP elect Harris has made history. She made history earlier by becoming the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic vice presidential nominee. Several world leaders took the opportunity to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as their supporters across the US took to the streets to celebrate the victory.

(With ANI inputs)