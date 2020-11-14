US President Trump Skips ASEAN Summit For 3rd Consecutive Year; NSA O’Brien In Attendance

Incumbent US President Donald Trump skipped the ASEAN summit for the third year in a row, raising concerns that China might expand its influence on the free-trade region. Trump, who had sent his representative for the past two years, was scheduled to host a meeting with the 10 ASEAN leaders in Los Angeles in March this year. However, the meet could not materialize after the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Envoy stresses on US-ASEAN ties

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, who was named as the American envoy to the summit last week, regretted the absence of Trump. However, he stressed that the ties with the region were crucial. “At this time of global crisis, the U.S.-ASEAN strategic partnership has become even more important as we work together to combat the coronavirus," O'Brien said in remarks at the virtual opening ceremony.

In addendum, the NSA also highlighting the economic relations between the two touting ASEAN as the fourth-largest trading partner for the U.S and trade reaching over $354 billion in 2019. “We deeply appreciate ASEAN partners' efforts to keep the key supply chains open, factories operating and PPE flowing," O'Brien said. In addendum, he also concluded that the US had, in total, contributed $87 million to aid southeast Asia in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

India pledges USD 1 million to ASEAN fund

On the other hand, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a contribution of USD 1 million to COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund and stressed on leveraging strong ties between the two sides in the battle against the pandemic. He also pitched for convergence of approach between India and the 10-nation ASEAN in ensuring a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, a region that has witnessed renewed global focus in view of China's expansionist behaviour. At a virtual summit, India and the ASEAN also deliberated on the situation in the South China Sea and affirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, safety and security in the region besides ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

