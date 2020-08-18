Trump’s Campaign Says DNC Fails To Hide ‘radical-leftist Takeover’ Of Joe Biden

The United States President Donald Trump’s election campaign has reportedly described the ongoing virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) as a ‘Hollywood-produced infomercial’ that fails to hide the ‘radical-leftist takeover’ of Joe Biden. The DNC began on August 17 and at the four-day convention, Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris will be formally nominated by the Democratic Party.

While on the opening night, Democratic leaders, including Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama and Andrew Cuomo, attacked Trump administration’s handling of coronavirus pandemic, Hogan Gidley, who is Trump 2020 national press secretary, said that the Democrats can try to conceal the ‘dangerous truth’, but they can not hide the fact that ‘radical socialist leftist takeover’ of Biden is complete.

According to reports, Trump’s election campaign noted that the Democrats left out a few crucial points. Gidley reportedly said that the DNC left out the fact that Biden would raise taxes more than 80 per cent of Americans by at least $4 trillion. He further added that the Democratic Convention missed Biden’s open borders policy, with amnesty and work permits for 11 million ‘illegal aliens’.

Gidley said, “There was no mention of Joe Biden's desire to cut police funding, kill ten million energy jobs with a green new deal, or give free healthcare to illegal aliens, but in fairness, it was only the first night”.

Trump campaign slams Biden

Furthermore, Trump’s campaign alleged that Biden also failed to highlight the US President’s decision to restrict travel from China and Europe, which saved countless American lives. Gidley reportedly said that if Biden had been president, the coronavirus crisis would be ‘dramatically worse’. While taking to Twitter, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany also reacted to DNC and said that there has been no explanation from the Democrats how they would create jobs and end riots.

During this underwhelming DNC, there’s been a whole lot of singing but ZERO explaining of how Joe will...



Create jobs ❓



End riots ❓



Stop innocent loss of life in our streets ❓



Joe will DESTROY our economy, DEFUND our police, SURRENDER our communities to the anarchists! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 18, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

