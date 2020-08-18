Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Take Double-digit Lead Against Trump, Pence In Latest Poll

In the latest poll conducted by the Washington Post and ABC, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running-mate Kamala Harris are 12 points ahead of their rivals, the current US President Donald Trump and vice-president Mike Pence. According to reports, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris lead Donald Trump and Mike Pence by 53 per cent to 41 per cent among registered voters. The latest news poll also shows that overall 54 per cent of the registered voters in the United States are following the 2019 election 'very closely'.

African-American voters approve Biden's choice of Harris

The poll shows that 8 in 10 African-American voters approve Biden's choice of Harris as his running-mate, while two-thirds of Hispanic adults do the same. Nearly 50 per cent of Black voters 'strongly' approve Biden's choice, while overall 54 per cent Americans approve Biden's decision to choose Harris as his running-mate. The poll shows that overall 79 per cent of Americans said that Biden's choice of Harris will not affect their voting preferences, which include Republicans, Democrats, and Independents.

Majority disapproves Trump's job as president

As per the poll, 43 per cent of Americans approved Donald Trump's job as the president, an increase from 39 per cent last month. Meanwhile, a majority of 55 per cent said that they disapprove of Trump's job as president in the last four years. As far as the coronavirus pandemic goes, 85 per cent registered voters feel that the situation is either 'somewhat under control' or 'not at all under control', while 14 per cent feel that it is 'completely' or 'mostly' under control.

Also, Biden enjoys more women's support than Trump as did his party's 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. According to the poll, 56 per cent of the registered American women support Biden, while Trump gets the support of only 40 per cent. Men, who according to the exit poll, went for Trump in 2016 election, supported Biden by 51 per cent to 43 per cent in the news poll. The poll was conducted between August 12 to 15 and it surveyed 1,001 adults via telephone.

