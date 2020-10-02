TRUMPS COVID POSITIVE: US President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Test Covid Positive

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the Coronavirus on Friday after one of the President's close aide got infected with the virus. Taking to Twitter, the President said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Earlier, he had informed that he is awaiting results from a COVID-19 test after one of his close advisors tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19, said Trump in an earlier tweet.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information. She was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, the person said.

White House issues statement

“The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. “White House Operations collaborates with the physician to the president and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidelines and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible, both on complex and when the president is travelling.”

Notably, Trump has consistently played down concerns about being personally vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. “I felt no vulnerability whatsoever,” he told reporters back in May. The virus has killed more than 200,000 Americans and infected more than 7 million nationwide.

